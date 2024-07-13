Watch Now
Chief of Communications for the U.S. Secret Service: 'The former President is safe'

Election 2024 Trump
Evan Vucci/AP
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surround by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Posted at 7:03 PM, Jul 13, 2024

The Chief of Communications for the U.S. Secret Service posted on X that former President Donald Trump is safe after a security event at one of his rallies in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

The full tweet can be found below:

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear also tweeted the following:

A statement from the Trump Campaign said, "Presidnet Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow."

