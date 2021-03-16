Binge 'em while you can: Movies and shows leaving Netflix in April

TUCSON, Ariz. — With the revolving-door slate of deals making it tough to keep track of what's coming and going to Netflix each month, we're here to help you catch some movies and shows you may have had on your list before they leave the service and become a lot harder to find.

The two "Sex and the City" movies are leaving April 1, as is Martin Scorsese's iconic "Taxi Driver" (1976). Also, the dark sitcom "Weeds" is going up in smoke that day.

Here are the shows and films leaving Netflix in April, courtesy of What's on Netflix:

April 1



A Man Called God (Season 1)

Arthur (2011)

Cain and Abel (Season 1)

Chappaquiddick (2017)

Enter the Dragon (1973)

God’s Not Dead (2014)

Hedgehogs (2016)

Inception (2010)

Jingle Kids (Season 1)

Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)

Kung Fu Hustle (2004)

Midnight Misadventures With Mallika Dua (Season 1)

Molly’s Game (2017)

Money Talks (1997)

School Daze (1988)

Secret in Their Eyes (2015)

Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Sinister Circle (2017)

Skin Wars (Seasons 1-3).

Surf’s Up (2007)

Taxi Driver (1976)

The Aerial, aka La antena (2007)

The Bye Bye Man (2017)

The Devil Is A Part-Timer! (Season 1)

The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)

The Prince & Me (2004)

The Spy Who Fell to Earth (2019)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V (Season 1)

Una (2016)

Weeds (Seasons 1-8)

April 3



Honey: Rise Up and Dance (2018)

April 6



Between Worlds (2018)

Saturday Church (2017)

April 10



Earth to Luna! (Season 1)

