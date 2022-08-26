Two people dead, two hurt after shooting in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people have died, and two others were injured after a shooting in Henderson, Ky.
According to police, the shooting happened around 7:30 on Thursday night at the Harbor House Chrisitan Center. Officers were sent in response to an active shooter.
Police identified the suspect as Kenneth Gibbs of Henderson. City officials say that Gibbs lived at Harbor House.
Police say Gibbs was taken into custody around 10 p.m. on Thursday.
Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted a statement this morning.
Our thoughts and prayers are with Henderson this morning after a senseless act of violence took the lives of two people and left four injured. Britainy and I pray those injured recover quickly and we give thanks to our brave first responders. Henderson, we stand with you.