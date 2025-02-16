Water rescues are underway across eastern Kentucky

Brodhead Community:

The Brodhead Fire Department shared on social media that they have mobilized their Type Three Swift Water team. The team consist of six people from the Brodhead Fire Department, a watercraft, and Rescue 13.

They say they are working through a mutual aid request from Kentucky Emergency Management and have been sent to Harlan County and other areas of the state.

More members trained in swift water rescues and emergencies are still in Brodhead with necessary equipment to help with any emergency in Rockcastle County.

East Bernstadt:

East Bernstadt Fire and Rescue posted online that they are conducting their second water rescue of the evening.

Powell County Search and Rescue:

Powell County Search and Rescue sharedthat the have a water rescue team staging in the Jackson area of Breathitt County. They are assisting with any inclement weather related needs.

The team says they are thankful to be joined by the Red STAR Wilderness EMS team and are standing by to help people in need.

Scott County Fire Department:

The Scott County Fire Department sharedthat the have gotten calls for help rescuing people that have been trapped or stranded by rising flood waters throughout the state.

They say that they have responded to those calls by sending a crew of three Swift-Water Rescue Technicians and more rescue equipment to London, Kentucky.