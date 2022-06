LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Abby Steiner continues to show just how fast she is on the track.

On Sunday, Steiner won the U.S. 200m Final and the U.S. Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

Steiner set her new personal best winning time at 21.77 to take the title. Her previous record was 21.80 in the 200m.

Steiner has qualified for the World Championships on July 15th. The win comes on the same day that fromer UK Track star Sydney McLaughlin broke her own work record in the 400-meter hurdles.