Kentucky football Fan Day details for August 5th

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The schedule has been set for Kentucky Football Fan Day, presented by UK HealthCare, which will take place on Saturday, Aug. 5.

The main attraction for the popular annual event will be open practice on the practice fields at the Joe Craft Football Training Center from 11 a.m. to approximately 12:45 p.m. ET.

Fan Day is open to the public and admission is free. Free parking will be available in the blue lot at Kroger Field. Fans can begin entering the facility at 10 a.m. at the practice field gate in the plaza outside Gate 12 of Kroger Field.

Fan Day will be the first Saturday practice of fall camp, marking the conclusion of the first week of on-field training for the 2023 season.

In the case of inclement weather, Fan Day could be moved indoors with limited capacity or cancelled. If the weather is in question on the day of the event, check ukathletics.com [nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com] and the @UKathletics Twitter for updates on Saturday.

Fans will be asked to stay behind the rope line on the perimeter of the practice field, which will be controlled by UK event management staff.

Free Kentucky football posters for the 2023 season, presented by Kroger, will be available at Fan Day. The UK Bookstore will be selling UK merchandise in the plaza as well.

ARH and UK Healthcare will be on hand for a “School Supply Drive,” recognizing the one-year anniversary of the floods that hit Eastern Kentucky last summer. With the new school year approaching, they will donate all supplies collected to schools and families still rebuilding.

UK’s ticket sales staff will be available to discuss ticket packages for the 2023 season with interested fans.

UK concessions will sell pre-packaged snacks and bottled water.

The Wildcats have been to seven consecutive bowl games and won four of the last five. Big Blue Nation’s impact on the program is impactful. Kentucky is 35-14 at Kroger Field over the last seven seasons.

The Wildcats begin the 2023 season begins Sept. 2 in Kroger Field against Ball State. The Wildcats’ first three games of the season will be at home (vs. EKU on Sept. 9 and vs. Akron on Sept. 16). UK’s SEC home opener will be Sept. 30 vs. Florida.

Fans interested in season-ticket purchases for the highly-anticipated 2023 season can visit UKFootballTix.com [nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com] for ticket prices and more information. Ticket packages start at just $225, offering significant savings over single-game ticket prices. Additionally, single-game ticket inventory for some of the most in-demand home matchups are already extremely limited, so fans hoping to guarantee a primary ticket spot for those games are encouraged to consider season-ticket options.

Fans may work together with a personal ticketing consultant to compare and purchase available seat locations by requesting a call [nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com] or by contacting the UK Sales Office at (800) 928-2287 (Option 1).



UK Athletics and REVELxp have teamed up once again this year to offer turnkey, hassle-free tailgating for Kentucky football fans! All tailgates are located steps away from Kroger Field and offer a variety of package offerings to accommodate all groups. To learn more about tailgate packages, click here [nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com].

Mini-packs for the 2023 season are now available through UKFootballTix.com [nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com]. Fans can choose one SEC matchup (Florida or Missouri) and two non-conference games (Ball State, EKU and Akron), with mini-packs starting at $104 per package.

Students interested in ticket options should visit UKStudentTix.com [nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com] for complete information on football and men's basketball ticketing and to learn more about student season passes and single-game options. The season pass request window has concluded as of Friday, July 28 and information about single-game student tickets will be available in mid-August.