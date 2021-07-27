UK football secures commitment from high school's fastest sprinter

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The future of the University of Kentucky's wide receiver corps just got a whole lot faster.
The Cats secured a commitment Tuesday from three-star prospect Jordan Anthony out of Mississippi.
DaD we finally did it🕊‼️. #Committed #Wildcats🔵⚪️ @CoachJonSumrall @Scottlindsey15 @UKFootball pic.twitter.com/oNtleT4Zmx— Jordan Anthony🌊 (@Jordananthony_6) July 27, 2021
Anthony, a 2022 recruit, won the 100-meter dash at the Nike Outdoor Nationals with a time of 10.21 seconds.
He picked UK over his hometown school Ole Miss.