UK football secures commitment from high school's fastest sprinter

Posted at 4:40 PM, Jul 27, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The future of the University of Kentucky's wide receiver corps just got a whole lot faster.

The Cats secured a commitment Tuesday from three-star prospect Jordan Anthony out of Mississippi.

Anthony, a 2022 recruit, won the 100-meter dash at the Nike Outdoor Nationals with a time of 10.21 seconds.

He picked UK over his hometown school Ole Miss.

