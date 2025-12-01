REPORT: Mark Stoops Fired After 13 Seasons with Kentucky

LEXINGTON, K.Y. (LEX 18) — After 13 seasons under head coach Mark Stoops, Kentucky is seeking a new leader for its football program.

On Sunday night, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Kentucky is expected to fire Mark Stoops. The move comes on the heels of a 41-0 loss to Louisville to close out the season. Kentucky finished 5-7 in 2025. Stoops finishes his tenure with a 72-80 record (not including 10 vacated wins from 2021), making him the winningest coach in program history.

Stoops' buyout is due 60 days from the termination of his contract, and is estimated to be $37.68 million dollars.

NOTE: This is a developing story and will be updated as necessary.