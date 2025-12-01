Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
REPORT: Mark Stoops Fired After 13 Seasons with Kentucky

UK football's all-time winningest coach finishes his time in Lexington with a 72-80 record
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops walks the field before an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
LEXINGTON, K.Y. (LEX 18) — After 13 seasons under head coach Mark Stoops, Kentucky is seeking a new leader for its football program.

On Sunday night, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Kentucky is expected to fire Mark Stoops. The move comes on the heels of a 41-0 loss to Louisville to close out the season. Kentucky finished 5-7 in 2025. Stoops finishes his tenure with a 72-80 record (not including 10 vacated wins from 2021), making him the winningest coach in program history.

Stoops' buyout is due 60 days from the termination of his contract, and is estimated to be $37.68 million dollars.

NOTE: This is a developing story and will be updated as necessary.

