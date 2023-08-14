1
JordanPMickle
Recent News Articles by Web Staff:
BBN Tonight
UK's J.J. Weaver on watch list for Chuck Bednarik Award
Web Staff
2:49 PM, Aug 14, 2023
News
16-year-old killed in Owen County shooting
Web Staff
7:30 PM, Aug 13, 2023
News
Man arrested in connection to deadly New Circle Rd. hit-and-run
Web Staff
8:20 AM, Aug 13, 2023
News
Coroner identifies man killed in Lexington hit-and-run
Web Staff
6:50 AM, Aug 13, 2023
Senior Lifestyle
Preston Greens, luxury senior living community
Web Staff
11:19 AM, Aug 10, 2023
News
FCPS bus with students on board collides with vehicle
Web Staff
9:34 AM, Aug 10, 2023
News
JCPS cancels school for rest of week after bus issues
Web Staff
7:28 AM, Aug 10, 2023
Crime
FCPS worker facing sex crime-related charges pleads not guilty
Web Staff
1:30 PM, Aug 09, 2023
Crime
Ky. man facing separate murder charge of 6-month-old
Web Staff
11:05 AM, Aug 09, 2023
News
Crews put out Lexington house fire
Web Staff
11:03 PM, Aug 08, 2023
News
2 killed in crash in Laurel County
Web Staff
10:00 PM, Aug 08, 2023
News
Police: Multiple calls of shots fired, nearby crash, no arrests made
Web Staff
9:37 PM, Aug 08, 2023
Crime
FCPS employee facing 23 sex crime-related charges
Web Staff
2:52 PM, Aug 08, 2023
Crime
Anderson Co. band director pleads not guilty to rape, other charges
Web Staff
11:32 AM, Aug 08, 2023
News
Dog bitten by copperhead is rescued in Wolfe County
Web Staff
10:28 PM, Aug 06, 2023
News
Family identifies 18-year-old drowning victim in Pulaski Co.
Web Staff
10:25 PM, Aug 05, 2023
News
Accused Lexington serial rapist now facing Louisville charge
Web Staff
12:13 PM, Aug 03, 2023
News
18-year-old dies after being hit by tire on I-75
Web Staff
9:25 PM, Aug 02, 2023
Covering Kentucky
Kentucky man pleads guilty to role in Jan. 6 Capitol riots
Web Staff
1:11 PM, Aug 02, 2023
Covering Kentucky
Kentucky Commissioner of Education Jason E. Glass to step down
Web Staff
10:24 AM, Jul 31, 2023
Next Page
