Holistic healing for families at Bluegrass Care Navigators

WLEX started the “You Are Not Alone” campaign because we recognize that there is a mental health crisis with long-term consequences for our community. Lindsay Kampfer is a counseling resource officer with Bluegrass Care Navigators. She explains how they are helping people cope with stress, anxiety, and loss. You can learn more at bgcarenav.org or call (855) 492-0812.
Posted at 2:27 PM, Apr 21, 2021
