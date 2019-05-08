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Professional Women's Hockey League expansion team names unveiled
AP via Scripps News Group
Sports
College Football Playoff doubles up, expands to 24 teams beginning next season
AP via Scripps News Group
BBN Tonight
Kentucky drops 5 spots to No. 13 in AP Poll after win streak snapped at UT
WLEX Web Staff
Sports
Kentucky falls at Tennessee, 34-6
Keith Farmer
HS Sports Zone
2026 High School SportsZone Football Playoff First Round Highlights
Noah Cierzan
BBN Tonight
WATCH: BBN Tonight previews a busy weekend including Kentucky vs. Tennessee
Noah Cierzan
BBN Tonight
Kentucky's second half pushes the Cats past JMU, 89-80
Sierra Newton
Sports
Blue Jays distance team from Santander posts after El-Sayed’s Senate victory
AP via Scripps News Group
Covering Kentucky
Charge against Henry Clay football coach dismissed with prejudice
WLEX Web Staff
Sports
LIV Golf abandons reboot after Jon Rahm, top stars walk away
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