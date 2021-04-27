Dave Matthews Band, My Morning Jacket to headline 2021 Railbird Festival

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington's Railbird Music Festival announced on Tuesday its headliners for the weekend bill, including Grammy-winning jam band Dave Matthews Band and Kentucky's own My Morning Jacket.
The music festival produced by AC Entertainment and Lexington entrepreneur David Helmers is set for Aug. 28-29 at the Grounds at Keeneland.
The festival debuted in 2019 and was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“While we all missed live music and experiences tremendously last year, the Railbird team looked at it as a time to build on the success of our inaugural festival and come back even better than before,” said Helmers. “We’ve been planning intensely and are excited for the festival’s return to Keeneland with a list of world-class artists, bourbon and culinary experiences.”
General Admission and VIP two-day passes are now available with a limited quantity starting at only $155. Layaway plans are also available, with payment options starting at $25 down.
A portion of proceeds from every ticket sold will benefit Railbird’s nonprofit community partners, Fayette Alliance, Central Kentucky Riding for Hope and Central Music Academy.
VIP 2-Day passes with enhanced amenities are also available. VIP patrons will have access to all general admission amenities, as well as exclusive Limestone and Elkhorn Stage lounges with air-conditioning, a VIP Village with complimentary local hors d’oeuvres and spa services, private bars, luxury restrooms, fast-track entrances to the festival, free on-site parking for the weekend, commemorative Railbird merchandise and more.
Saturday
My Morning Jacket
Leon Bridges
Billy Strings
Black Pumas
Midland
Margo Price
Japanese Breakfast
Joy Oladokun
Sarah Jarosz
John Moreland
Briston Maroney
Sierra Ferrell
Bendigo Fletcher
The Brook & the Bluff
Magnolia Boulevard
Nicholas Jamerson
Sunday
Dave Matthews Band
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit
Khruangbin
The Revivalists
Band of Horses
Tanya Tucker
Colter Wall
The War and Treaty
Pinegrove
Zach Bryan
Liz Cooper & The Stampede
Cedric Burnside
Cha Wa
S.G. Goodman
Southern Avenue
Grayson Jenkins