Dave Matthews Band, My Morning Jacket to headline 2021 Railbird Festival

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington's Railbird Music Festival announced on Tuesday its headliners for the weekend bill, including Grammy-winning jam band Dave Matthews Band and Kentucky's own My Morning Jacket.

The music festival produced by AC Entertainment and Lexington entrepreneur David Helmers is set for Aug. 28-29 at the Grounds at Keeneland.

Railbird Music Festival

The festival debuted in 2019 and was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While we all missed live music and experiences tremendously last year, the Railbird team looked at it as a time to build on the success of our inaugural festival and come back even better than before,” said Helmers. “We’ve been planning intensely and are excited for the festival’s return to Keeneland with a list of world-class artists, bourbon and culinary experiences.”

General Admission and VIP two-day passes are now available with a limited quantity starting at only $155. Layaway plans are also available, with payment options starting at $25 down.

A portion of proceeds from every ticket sold will benefit Railbird’s nonprofit community partners, Fayette Alliance, Central Kentucky Riding for Hope and Central Music Academy.

VIP 2-Day passes with enhanced amenities are also available. VIP patrons will have access to all general admission amenities, as well as exclusive Limestone and Elkhorn Stage lounges with air-conditioning, a VIP Village with complimentary local hors d’oeuvres and spa services, private bars, luxury restrooms, fast-track entrances to the festival, free on-site parking for the weekend, commemorative Railbird merchandise and more.

Saturday

My Morning Jacket

Leon Bridges

Billy Strings

Black Pumas

Midland

Margo Price

Japanese Breakfast

Joy Oladokun

Sarah Jarosz

John Moreland

Briston Maroney

Sierra Ferrell

Bendigo Fletcher

The Brook & the Bluff

Magnolia Boulevard

Nicholas Jamerson

Sunday

Dave Matthews Band

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit

Khruangbin

The Revivalists

Band of Horses

Tanya Tucker

Colter Wall

The War and Treaty

Pinegrove

Zach Bryan

Liz Cooper & The Stampede

Cedric Burnside

Cha Wa

S.G. Goodman

Southern Avenue

Grayson Jenkins

