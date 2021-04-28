Recovery Cafe Lexington expands further, holding fundraiser

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Recovery Cafe Lexington is expanding thanks to a generous KORE grant.

With the $400,000 in funding, the Cafe has hired four new employees and is now open four days per week instead of two, according to project manager Ethan Hawes.

This expansion is much-needed after a tough year. The isolation brought on by the pandemic was harmful to many in recovery.

"The pandemic came out of left field for a lot of people and relapse, unfortunately, was very common," Hawes, said.

"For a drug addict it's just not good," junior recovery coach Brooke Johnson said. "You just gotta like see people and get that whole experience and strength from other peoples' recovery and feel their energy."

Now, with the cafe open more often, those in recovery can enjoy the benefits it brings more frequently.

"Addiction and mental health issues are a huge problem in our community and there is no amount of money or support that could probably eradicate it," Hawes said. "I would love to see that one day, but every single dollar helps and every single volunteer helps."

To that end, Recovery Cafe Lexington is hosting a #givingforgrowth fundraiser where up to $10,000 in donations will be matched through May 4th. You can donate here.