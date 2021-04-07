Watch
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Thursday Night Live to return to downtown Lexington this summer

items.[0].image.alt
Central Bank Thursday Night Live Facebook page
People gather at a Thursday Night Live event in 2012.
thursday night.jpg
Posted at 3:26 PM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 15:26:44-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Thursday Night Live will officially return to downtown Lexington this year.

The announcement was made Wednesday on Central Bank Thursday Night Live's Facebook page.

Details are not yet confirmed, but the event is expected to resume this summer and run through Oct. 7.

Performers and vendors interested in participating in 2021 should email laura@downtownlex.com for more information.

Businesses interested in sponsorship should email taylor@downtownlex.com for availability and benefits.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight

BBN Tonight