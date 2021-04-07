Thursday Night Live to return to downtown Lexington this summer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Thursday Night Live will officially return to downtown Lexington this year.

The announcement was made Wednesday on Central Bank Thursday Night Live's Facebook page.

Details are not yet confirmed, but the event is expected to resume this summer and run through Oct. 7.

Performers and vendors interested in participating in 2021 should email laura@downtownlex.com for more information.

Businesses interested in sponsorship should email taylor@downtownlex.com for availability and benefits.