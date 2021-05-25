Lexington city pools to reopen at limited capacity, hours will be reduced due to staffing shortages

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Swimmers will be able to head back to city pools in Lexington starting this weekend.
Pools will open up at limited capacity, in accordance with Healthy at Work guidelines provided by the state.
Customers will be allowed in on a first-come, first-served basis. Signs will be placed at pool entrances when they reach capacity and will be adjusted throughout the day.
The pools will be open at the following dates and times:
Castlewood Aquatic Center
Address: 320 Park View Ave., Lexington, KY 40505
Opening Date: Saturday, May 29
Hours: 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. Sunday
Cost: $6 for adults, $4 for youth (15 and under)
Occupancy Level: 230
Douglass Pool
Address: 701 Howard St., Lexington, KY 40508
Opening Date: Saturday, June 5
Hours: 1:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. daily
Cost: $4 for adults, $3 for youth (15 and under)
Occupancy Level: 115
Shillito Pool
Address: 300 W. Reynolds Rd., Lexington, KY 40503
Opening Date: Saturday, June 5
Hours: 1:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. daily
Cost: $5 for adults, $3 for youth (15 and under)
Occupancy Level: 255
Southland Aquatic Center
Address: 625 Hill N. Dale Rd., Lexington, KY 40503
Opening Date: Saturday, May 29
Hours: 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. Sunday
Cost: $6 for adults, $4 for youth (15 and under)
Occupancy Level: 335
Tates Creek Aquatic Center
Address: 1400 Gainesway Dr., Lexington, KY 40517
Opening Date: Saturday, May 29
Hours: 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. Sunday
Cost: $6 for adults, $4 for youth (15 and under)
Occupancy Level: 310
Woodland Aquatic Center:
Address: 190 Old Park Ave., Lexington, KY 40502
Opening Date: Saturday, May 29
Hours: 1:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. daily
Cost: $6 for adults, $4 for youth (15 and under)
Occupancy Level: 320
Due to staffing shortages, the pools will be open at reduced hours.
"Unfortunately, we're facing the same staffing shortages other industries across the nation are facing," said Monica Conrad, Director of Parks & Recreation. "We hope to increase pool hours as more lifeguards come on board this summer."
If you're interested in a lifeguard position, complete the form online at lexingtonky.gov/prjobs. You must be a strong swimmer to be considered.