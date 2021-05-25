Lexington city pools to reopen at limited capacity, hours will be reduced due to staffing shortages

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Swimmers will be able to head back to city pools in Lexington starting this weekend.

Pools will open up at limited capacity, in accordance with Healthy at Work guidelines provided by the state.

Customers will be allowed in on a first-come, first-served basis. Signs will be placed at pool entrances when they reach capacity and will be adjusted throughout the day.

The pools will be open at the following dates and times:

Castlewood Aquatic Center

Address: 320 Park View Ave., Lexington, KY 40505

Opening Date: Saturday, May 29

Hours: 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. Sunday

Cost: $6 for adults, $4 for youth (15 and under)

Occupancy Level: 230

Douglass Pool

Address: 701 Howard St., Lexington, KY 40508

Opening Date: Saturday, June 5

Hours: 1:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. daily

Cost: $4 for adults, $3 for youth (15 and under)

Occupancy Level: 115

Shillito Pool

Address: 300 W. Reynolds Rd., Lexington, KY 40503

Opening Date: Saturday, June 5

Hours: 1:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. daily

Cost: $5 for adults, $3 for youth (15 and under)

Occupancy Level: 255

Southland Aquatic Center

Address: 625 Hill N. Dale Rd., Lexington, KY 40503

Opening Date: Saturday, May 29

Hours: 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. Sunday

Cost: $6 for adults, $4 for youth (15 and under)

Occupancy Level: 335

Tates Creek Aquatic Center

Address: 1400 Gainesway Dr., Lexington, KY 40517

Opening Date: Saturday, May 29

Hours: 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. Sunday

Cost: $6 for adults, $4 for youth (15 and under)

Occupancy Level: 310

Woodland Aquatic Center:

Address: 190 Old Park Ave., Lexington, KY 40502

Opening Date: Saturday, May 29

Hours: 1:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. daily

Cost: $6 for adults, $4 for youth (15 and under)

Occupancy Level: 320

Due to staffing shortages, the pools will be open at reduced hours.

"Unfortunately, we're facing the same staffing shortages other industries across the nation are facing," said Monica Conrad, Director of Parks & Recreation. "We hope to increase pool hours as more lifeguards come on board this summer."

If you're interested in a lifeguard position, complete the form online at lexingtonky.gov/prjobs. You must be a strong swimmer to be considered.