Blue Grass Army Depot hiring security guards

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Blue Grass Army Depot is hiring Security Guards. Those wishing to apply must submit their resume and DD214 (if applicable) to randall.w.brown.civ@mail.mil by April 30, 2021.

This is an hourly position that pays $18.84/Hr which equates to just under $40,000 a year.

Minimum qualifications include one year of specialized experience related to the work of a security guard, passing a drug test and possessing a valid state driver's license.

