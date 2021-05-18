Businesses pushing through the final stage of restrictions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The pandemic has not slowed the hustle and bustle inside the Capitol, but almost everywhere else around Frankfort was shut down for months during the height of the pandemic.

But if you look around downtown, the lunch crowds are back and businesses are starting to turn around. Trifecta BBQ Bar and Grill remained open during the shutdown, but for several weeks, owner Tony Bryant was the only employee. He kept his business afloat and the restaurant has undergone changes in the time that followed. He built a new stage for in-house concerts, a mobile bar that can go outside for events.

Soon, he'll be able to show off his spot to even more customers as capacity expands come June 11.

"Well I would have to say what we're known for is our turkey ribs, which are phenomenal. Best way I can describe it is to come and try it," said Bryant. "We're ready. We're ready to, you know, provide a good service and a good product. We are especially excited about the concert series this summer, starting up in July. Yeah, I'm all for it. Let's go."

While Bryant has had to cut capacity during the pandemic, car repair shops were one of the few essential businesses that have stayed open consistently since last March. But fewer cars were on the roads, which led to a huge slowdown of customers at car shops across the state.

The owners of JD's Auto Repair had to cut employees and the number of days they were open. The shop did survive the shutdown and is bouncing back despite the ongoing construction on Second Street.

The Rebound: Keeping drivers on the road

Jamie Dean says they're working on more than a dozen vehicles a day now, which is way up from the 3-4 he saw on a good day last spring.

"Doing good, doing good. I mean, it's been a long journey but we have made it through it, and doing great. More cars getting worked on, yes sir. Even with the higher gas prices, yes, they're still coming in," said Dean.

The shop cut back to four days as a result of the slowdown. But Dean says that is one change they're keeping.