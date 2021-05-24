Watch
Gas prices rising across Kentucky, expected to continue rising through Memorial Day weekend

Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Posted at 11:01 AM, May 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-24

(LEX 18) — It's costing you even more to fill up at the pump.

AAA says the average gas price in Lexington is about $2.83 a gallon, which is 8 cents more than this time last month and $1.05 more than this time last year.

Statewide, gas prices are averaging at $2.86 per gallon, which is 14 cents higher than it was last month. The average price to fill up one year ago was $1.83.

AAA says Kentucky drivers are paying around 20 cents less than the national average, which is about $3.04 per gallon.

You can expect prices to jump again by this weekend for Memorial Day. From May 27 through May 31, AAA says more than 37 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home, an increase of 60% from last year.

"We don't expect higher gas prices to deter motorists this holiday season as many Americans are eager to travel," said Jeanette C. McGee, AAA spokesperson. "We typically find when pump prices increase, travelers look for more free activities or eat out less while on vacation, but still take their planned trips."

Click here to view the latest gas prices in Kentucky.

