In-person unemployment insurance services offered at regional offices starting April 15

Posted at 4:52 PM, Apr 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-06 16:52:11-04

(LEX 18) — If you are having issues filing for unemployment insurance, the state is now offering in-person services at more than a dozen regional Kentucky Career Centers (KCCs).

KCC staff will be available for in-person assistance by appointment only. Kentuckians can begin scheduling Monday through Friday appointments starting at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7. Click here to schedule an appointment.

Initial appointment times offered will take place between April 15 and April 30. Beginning April 19, appointments for May 3 will become available, with additional appointment times opening each day thereafter.

In-person services will be provided at the following regional locations:

Ashland1844 Carter Ave.Ashland, KY 41042
Bowling Green803 Chestnut St.Bowling Green, KY 42101
Covington1324 Madison Ave.Covington, KY 41011
Elizabethtown233 Ring Road, Suite 100Elizabethtown, KY 42701
Hazard412 Roy Campbell Dr.Hazard, KY 41701
Hopkinsville110 Riverfront Dr.Hopkinsville, KY 42240
Lexington2624 Research Park Dr.Lexington, KY 40511
Louisville600 W. Cedar St.Louisville, KY 40202
Morehead1225 U.S. Hwy. 60 West, Suite 160Morehead, KY 40351
Owensboro3108 Fairview DriveOwensboro, KY 42303
Paducah416 South 6th St.Paducah, KY 42001
Prestonsburg686 North Lake DrivePrestonsburg, KY 41339
Somerset410 East Mt. Vernon St.Somerset, KY 42501

The cabinet will also be opening a new, temporary facility in Lexington, which will also provide unemployment insurance (UI) assistance.

The Labor Cabinet will be utilizing current staff in the career centers that normally provide career counseling services to begin offering in-person UI assistance.

Anyone attending an appointment must wear a mask at all times. A photo ID is required to enter a KCC building. Temperatures will be taken before entering KCC buildings due to COVID-19. Accommodations will not be made for those without appointments.

While staff will make every effort to answer all questions during this appointment, UI specialists may not be able to provide a resolution during a single appointment. Some claims could require additional paperwork or take additional time to complete. An additional appointment will not be necessary.

