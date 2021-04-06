In-person unemployment insurance services offered at regional offices starting April 15

(LEX 18) — If you are having issues filing for unemployment insurance, the state is now offering in-person services at more than a dozen regional Kentucky Career Centers (KCCs).

KCC staff will be available for in-person assistance by appointment only. Kentuckians can begin scheduling Monday through Friday appointments starting at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7. Click here to schedule an appointment.

Initial appointment times offered will take place between April 15 and April 30. Beginning April 19, appointments for May 3 will become available, with additional appointment times opening each day thereafter.

In-person services will be provided at the following regional locations:

Ashland 1844 Carter Ave. Ashland, KY 41042 Bowling Green 803 Chestnut St. Bowling Green, KY 42101 Covington 1324 Madison Ave. Covington, KY 41011 Elizabethtown 233 Ring Road, Suite 100 Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Hazard 412 Roy Campbell Dr. Hazard, KY 41701 Hopkinsville 110 Riverfront Dr. Hopkinsville, KY 42240 Lexington 2624 Research Park Dr. Lexington, KY 40511 Louisville 600 W. Cedar St. Louisville, KY 40202 Morehead 1225 U.S. Hwy. 60 West, Suite 160 Morehead, KY 40351 Owensboro 3108 Fairview Drive Owensboro, KY 42303 Paducah 416 South 6th St. Paducah, KY 42001 Prestonsburg 686 North Lake Drive Prestonsburg, KY 41339 Somerset 410 East Mt. Vernon St. Somerset, KY 42501

The cabinet will also be opening a new, temporary facility in Lexington, which will also provide unemployment insurance (UI) assistance.

The Labor Cabinet will be utilizing current staff in the career centers that normally provide career counseling services to begin offering in-person UI assistance.

Anyone attending an appointment must wear a mask at all times. A photo ID is required to enter a KCC building. Temperatures will be taken before entering KCC buildings due to COVID-19. Accommodations will not be made for those without appointments.

While staff will make every effort to answer all questions during this appointment, UI specialists may not be able to provide a resolution during a single appointment. Some claims could require additional paperwork or take additional time to complete. An additional appointment will not be necessary.