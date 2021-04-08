Kentucky's unemployment insurance system will shut down for four days after recent fraud attempts

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The state is shutting down Kentucky's unemployment insurance system for four days as a result of recent fraudulent activity.

Amy Cubbage, General Counsel to Governor Andy Beshear, says stopping fraudulent claims and attempts to hack the system have taken time away from processing current claims. She says scammers have been using "computerized automated processes" to try and guess the personalized pins of customers.

"We had close to 4,000 users whose pins were 1234, had about 1,500 whose pins were 2020, 1,200 of them were set to 1111," said Cubbage. "When you got a pin like that, it's easy for a computer criminal to simply set up a program that allows you to try that pin across all of the accounts, so that's what we are seeing."

The state says the shutdown will make sure no one can gain unauthorized access to customer accounts.

The shutdown will start Thursday night at midnight until the end of the day on Monday. Claims will still be processed but no new claims can be filed until Tuesday.

If you need to file a new claim during that time, the state can backdate the claim. If you need to ask for benefits during that time, you can still get the benefits. Internal systems will remain operational.

Letters will be going out Friday to all active UI claimants with a new 8-digit pin. Each user will need to re-register their account.