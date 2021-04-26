Lexington YMCA looking for camp counselors and lifeguards this summer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — If you know any teens or young adults looking for a summer job, the local YMCA is hiring.

The YMCA is hosting a Summer Job Fair at the Y's program site at the University of Kentucky to hire camp counselors and lifeguards. The job fair will be Wednesday, May 5 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 1530 Nicholasville Road in Lexington, KY 40507.

Summer camp counselors must be at least 18 years old, and preferably have experience working with groups of children. Counselors must be able to lead groups of campers with enthusiasm, patience, and respect.

Camp working hours vary in 8-hour shifts from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday at various sites across Lexington and Frankfort. Most activities occur outdoors.

The Y is also hiring lifeguards. Hours vary in 4-hour shifts during operating hours, with flexibility seven days a week. Applicants for lifeguard positions must be at least 16 years old and have a current and valid Lifeguard Certification, First Aid, and CPR for the Professional Rescuer training.

Employees receive free membership to the YMCA of Central Kentucky.

Apply here to save time. There will be face-to-face interviews at the job fair where employers will answer questions about open positions. Mask or face covering must be worn and CDC COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.

For questions about employment, please email Director of Human Resources Aimee Bartels at abartels@ymcacky.org.