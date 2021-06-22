Watch
Rebound

Actions

Local non-profit group files application to reopen Kentucky Theatre

items.[0].image.alt
Friends of the Kentucky/Facebook
20023775_1804342122914906_2974519704134763473_o.jpg
Posted at 4:08 PM, Jun 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-22 16:08:00-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A local non-profit says they're hopeful they can bring movies back to Lexington's Kentucky Theatre very soon.

The theatre's management made the tough decision to shut down back in October, leaving the building in the city's care for the time being.

The "Friends of the Kentucky," a non-profit group that says they're dedicated to preserving and improving the theatre, announced Tuesday that they've applied with the city to reopen and manage it.

They say the city is eager to get movies back on the big screen downtown, and they expect a decision to come soon.

A post by the Kentucky Theater's Facebook page says they hope to reopen by this fall.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Resources and Information

Frequently Asked Unemployment Questions
Help Finding a Job / Job Training / Create Resume
Help from God's Pantry
How to Apply for Unemployment
Jobs in Lexington: See a List of Openings
Kentucky Career Center
Kentucky Education and Workforce Development
Mental Health Resources
Rent Assistance Programs
Small Business Resources
Team Kentucky COVID-19
Track My Stimulus Check Status
US Department of Labor: Wage and Hour Division
We're Open: List of Local Restaurants, Businesses
Workers Owed Wages