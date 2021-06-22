Local non-profit group files application to reopen Kentucky Theatre

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A local non-profit says they're hopeful they can bring movies back to Lexington's Kentucky Theatre very soon.

The theatre's management made the tough decision to shut down back in October, leaving the building in the city's care for the time being.

The "Friends of the Kentucky," a non-profit group that says they're dedicated to preserving and improving the theatre, announced Tuesday that they've applied with the city to reopen and manage it.

They say the city is eager to get movies back on the big screen downtown, and they expect a decision to come soon.

A post by the Kentucky Theater's Facebook page says they hope to reopen by this fall.