Rebound: Academic summer camp helps students keep up

COMARGO, Ky. (LEX 18) — The past year has been tough on students of all ages. So, to help keep them on track for next school year, Montgomery County Schools are hosting an academic summer camp to help them prepare.

Just two weeks before spring break, Montgomery County Schools welcomed back their students to the classroom full-time. Camargo Elementary Principal Dudley Napier says the support for their students goes beyond academics.

"From morning meetings to additional support with our school counselor, strategies that our teachers use to really welcome our students back, so they feel safe and secure," Napier said.

Part of the school district's support is making sure students don't slide back this summer. Because students haven't been learning at a regular pace, Summer School Coordinator, Monica Spencer, says they've seen their students and families feel the pressure to keep up. So the district is opening its academic summer camp to all students.

"Classes will be much smaller so they will have more face time with their teacher. We'll be offering reading and math instruction and enrichment opportunities in the arts," Spencer said.

The camp will be offered in two, three-week sessions, one in June and another in July. The school district has more than 300 elementary students who have signed up.

"Hoping to get as many with us as we can. So that we maintain the momentum that we've gained in this last little bit that we've been back in school five days a week," Spencer said.

The administrators at Camargo Elementary School say while they are targeting specific students, any student can sign up.

"We're getting back into a routine and we're going to get to continue that with a large group of students this summer, so they are very excited about it," Napier said.