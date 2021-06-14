Watch
ReboundState of Education

Actions

Kentucky community and technical colleges freeze tuition

items.[0].image.alt
KCTCS
KCTCS Tuition Freeze.jpg
Posted at 10:11 AM, Jun 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-14 10:11:47-04

VERSAILLES, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Community and Technical College System’s Board of Regents has voted to keep tuition flat for the coming year.

Board Chair Gail Henson says in a news release that they made the decision, in part, to help families affected by the pandemic.

According to the release, the schools of the community and technical college system already have the lowest tuition in the state, at $179 per credit hour.

Out-of-state students from counties contiguous to Kentucky pay $358 per credit hour. All other out-of-state students pay $627 per credit hour.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Resources and Information

Frequently Asked Unemployment Questions
Help Finding a Job / Job Training / Create Resume
Help from God's Pantry
How to Apply for Unemployment
Jobs in Lexington: See a List of Openings
Kentucky Career Center
Kentucky Education and Workforce Development
Mental Health Resources
Rent Assistance Programs
Small Business Resources
Team Kentucky COVID-19
Track My Stimulus Check Status
US Department of Labor: Wage and Hour Division
We're Open: List of Local Restaurants, Businesses
Workers Owed Wages