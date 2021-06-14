Kentucky community and technical colleges freeze tuition

VERSAILLES, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Community and Technical College System’s Board of Regents has voted to keep tuition flat for the coming year.

Board Chair Gail Henson says in a news release that they made the decision, in part, to help families affected by the pandemic.

It’s hot outside, but we’re freezing – tuition that is! While most KY 4-year colleges are raising tuition for the 2021-2022 school year, all KCTCS colleges are keeping tuition at the same low rate students saw in 2020-2021. Visit https://t.co/RMp1Dr616F for more information. pic.twitter.com/5b389L8i8x — KCTCS (@KCTCS) June 11, 2021

According to the release, the schools of the community and technical college system already have the lowest tuition in the state, at $179 per credit hour.

Out-of-state students from counties contiguous to Kentucky pay $358 per credit hour. All other out-of-state students pay $627 per credit hour.