Lexington Burger Week: The 26 burgers you can enjoy this week [PHOTOS]

Now that summer is in full swing, it's time to celebrate a Kentucky staple: Lexington Burger Week. Here are the 26 burgers you can enjoy this week at several restaurants in Lexington and the surrounding area.

The Big Easy Burger.jpg
The Big Easy Burger: A fresh never frozen blackened Cajun burger loaded with smoked ham, provolone cheese, olive relish, lettuce, and Remoulade sauce on a butter-toasted roll.

Available at: Drake's - Hamburg (1880 Pleasant Ridge Drive)Photo by: Lexington Burger Week
Southern Love Burger.jpg
Southern Love Burger: Single beef patty topped with cajun deep fried turkey, fried green tomato, American cheese, and sweet potato mayo on a toasted bun.

Available at: Josanne's Homestyle Kitchen (3449 Buckhorn Drive, Suite 100)Photo by: Lexington Burger Week
All 'B' It Burger.jpg
All "B" It Burger: A fresh, never frozen patty topped with blueberry bourbon BBQ sauce, creamy brie, smoked bacon, and citrus-splashed arugula on a butter-toasted roll.

Available at: Drake's - Lansdowne (3347 Tates Creek Road)Photo by: Lexington Burger Week
All Over The South Burger.jpg
All Over The South Burger: Beef smash patty topped with a fried green tomato, creole mustard, and deviled remoulade.

Available at: The Belt Line (808 N Limestone #1)Photo by: Lexington Burger Week
B & B Burger.jpg
B & B Burger: Local beef burger topped with benedictine, local bacon, tomato and lettuce.

Available at: Zim's Cafe (215 West Main Street, Suite 25)Photo by: Lexington Burger Week
Baby Got Mac Burger.jpg
Baby Got Mac Burger: Two beef burger patties topped with mac and cheese, Vinnie sauce, tobacco onions, and garlic aioli on a brioche bun.

Available at: Agave & Rye (3535 Nicholasville Rd [Fayette Mall])Photo by: Lexington Burger Week
Big Blue Burger.jpg
Big Blue Burger: 4 ounce beef patty topped with white cheddar, habanero blueberry bacon relish, lettuce and blueberry aioli.

Available at: BRU Burger (3010 Lakecrest Circle)Photo by: Lexington Burger Week
Cheeseburger Deluxe Pizza.jpg
Cheeseburger Deluxe Pizza: Tastes just like a Deluxe Cheeseburger on a pizza crust - with special burger sauce, ground beef, bacon, roasted onions, pickles, provolone and cheddar cheeses.

Available at: LaRosa's Pizzeria (2890 Richmond Road and 115 Southland Drive)Photo by: Lexington Burger Week
Fundido Burger.jpg
Fundido Burger: Beef patty topped with chorizo, grilled onions, jalapenos and spicy queso served on a toasted bun.

Available at: Mi Pequena Hacienda (110 Cynthia Drive [Brannon Crossing] and 3501 Lansdowne Drive)Photo by: Lexington Burger Week
Greek Hangover Burger.jpg
Greek Hangover Burger: Athenian handmade beef and lamb burger layered with feta cheese, Greek yogurt spread, lettuce, and tomato topped with a saganaki croquette.

Available at: 313 S. Ashland Ave.Photo by: Lexington Burger Week
Ham & Brie.jpg
Ham & Brie: A fresh, never frozen patty with smoked ham, creamy brie, blue cheese and orange marmalade mayo on a butter-toasted roll.

Available at: Harry's - Palomar (3735 Palomar Centre Drive)Photo by: Lexington Burger Week
Havana Nights.jpg
Havana Nights: ⅓ pound Kentucky Darling beef burger topped with cilantro pesto, smoked tomato salsa, pickled red onion, cotija cheese, blistered Serrano and chili-lime dusted tortilla chip.

Available at: Ranada's Kitchen (496 East High Street)Photo by: Lexington Burger Week
Hot Brown Burger.jpg
Hot Brown Burger: The burger version of our state's most famous sandwich features a quarter pound of Kentucky beef topped with grilled tomatoes, local turkey, chopped bacon and creamy, white cheddar Mornay sauce.

Available at: Stella's Kentucky Deli (143 Jefferson Street)Photo by: Lexington Burger Week
Jo' Daddy Burger.jpg
Jo' Daddy Burger: Single beef patty topped with Swiss cheese, bacon, sauteed onions, Buckhorn Sauce and mayo on a toasted bun.

Available at: Josanne's Homestyle Kitchen (3449 Buckhorn Drive, Suite 100)Photo by: Lexington Burger Week
Killer Bee Burger.jpg
The Killer Bee Burger: 100% black angus beef patty topped with house pepper jack beer cheese, bacon crumble, and bourbon glaze on a brioche bun.

Available at: Big City Pizza (Hamburg only: 2312 Sir Barton Way #110)Photo by: Lexington Burger Week
Pig Mac 'n' Cheese Burger.jpg
Pig Mac 'n' Cheese Burger: 1/4 pound angus beef patty topped with Bear's brew-braised pulled pork, white cheddar mac & cheese, and kettle chips finished with a spicy sriracha drizzle served on grilled Brioche bun.

Available at: Bear & The Butcher (815 Euclid Avenue)Photo by: Lexington Burger Week
Poppin' Pimento Burger.jpg
Poppin' Pimento Burger: Beef burger patty with house made spicy pimento cheese, lettuce, pickles and bacon, topped with a jalapeno popper.

Available at: Goodwood Lexington (200 Lexington Green Cir. Suite 110)Photo by: Lexington Burger Week
Santa Fe Burger.jpg
Santa Fe Burger: A fresh, never frozen burger seared with smoky Sriracha-mesquite seasoning, topped with jalapeno-country slaw, creamy guacamole-ranch on a butter-toasted bun.

Available at: Drake's - Brannon Crossing (390 East Brannon Road)Photo by: Lexington Burger Week
Smoking Tomato Burger.jpg
Smoking Tomato Burger: Beef burger patty topped with house made tomato bacon jam, lettuce, pickles, smoked gouda and chipotle lime mayo.

Available at: Goodwood Frankfort (109 W Main St, Frankfort, KY 40601)Photo by: Lexington Burger Week
Southern Comfort Burger.jpg
Southern Comfort Burger: A fresh, never frozen burger seasoned and seared with Old Bay, topped with creamy pimento cheese, fresh toppings and mayonnaise on a butter-toasted bun.

Available at: Harry's - Hamburg (1920 Pleasant Ridge Drive)Photo by: Lexington Burger Week
Summer BBQ Brisket Burger.jpg
Summer BBQ Brisket Burger: Natural Angus patty topped with white cheddar cheese, shredded brisket lightly seasoned with Cattleman’s BBQ sauce, crispy slaw, and pickle chips served on a BurgerFi branded bun.

Available at: Burger Fi (Fayette Mall [141 Rojay Drive], Hamburg [1816 Alysheba Way], and UK Campus [391 Rose Street])Photo by: Lexington Burger Week
The Baja Burger.jpg
The Baja Burger: Lean white-meat turkey patty with avocado, organic mixed greens, housemade pico de gallo, mayo and horseradish Havarti on a brioche bun.

Available at: First Watch (Broadway [1080 S. Broadway, Suite 301], Hamburg [2251 War Admiral Way, Suite 130], Nicholasville Rd. [119 West Reynolds Rd.], and Richmond Rd. [2894 Richmond Rd.])Photo by: Lexington Burger Week
The Grazer Burger.jpg
The Grazer Burger: Black bean veggie burger with charred scallion aioli.

Available at: Goodwood Lexington (200 Lexington Green Cir. Suite 110) and Frankfort (109 W Main St, Frankfort, KY)Photo by: Lexington Burger Week
The Maple Piglet and Sweetburger in Paradise.jpg
The Maple Piglet & Sweetburger in Paradise: Maple Piglet: Macaron filled with maple buttercream, garnished with shredded coconut and crunchy white chocolate, topped with candied bacon. Sweetburger in Paradise: Macaron filled with passion fruit ganache drizzled with raspberry jam, garnished with shredded coconut and crunchy white chocolate (comes with one of each in two pack).

Available at: La Petite Delicat (722 National Avenue)Photo by: Lexington Burger Week
The Smokehouse Burger.jpg
The Smokehouse Burger: 5 ounce beef burger topped with smoked gouda, bourbon and coke onions, chipotle bbq sauce.

Available at: The Sage Rabbit (438 S. Ashland Ave.)Photo by: Lexington Burger Week
Veggie Hot Brown Burger.jpg
Veggie Hot Brown Burger: The vegetarian version of our state's most famous sandwich features a lentil burger topped with grilled tomatoes and creamy, white cheddar Mornay sauce.

Available at: Stella's Kentucky Deli (143 Jefferson Street)Photo by: Lexington Burger Week

