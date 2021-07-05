Lexington Burger Week: The 26 burgers you can enjoy this week [PHOTOS]

Share Facebook

The Big Easy Burger: A fresh never frozen blackened Cajun burger loaded with smoked ham, provolone cheese, olive relish, lettuce, and Remoulade sauce on a butter-toasted roll.



Available at: Drake's - Hamburg (1880 Pleasant Ridge Drive) Lexington Burger Week

Southern Love Burger: Single beef patty topped with cajun deep fried turkey, fried green tomato, American cheese, and sweet potato mayo on a toasted bun.



Available at: Josanne's Homestyle Kitchen (3449 Buckhorn Drive, Suite 100) Lexington Burger Week

All "B" It Burger: A fresh, never frozen patty topped with blueberry bourbon BBQ sauce, creamy brie, smoked bacon, and citrus-splashed arugula on a butter-toasted roll.



Available at: Drake's - Lansdowne (3347 Tates Creek Road) Lexington Burger Week

All Over The South Burger: Beef smash patty topped with a fried green tomato, creole mustard, and deviled remoulade.



Available at: The Belt Line (808 N Limestone #1) Lexington Burger Week

B & B Burger: Local beef burger topped with benedictine, local bacon, tomato and lettuce.



Available at: Zim's Cafe (215 West Main Street, Suite 25) Lexington Burger Week

Baby Got Mac Burger: Two beef burger patties topped with mac and cheese, Vinnie sauce, tobacco onions, and garlic aioli on a brioche bun.



Available at: Agave & Rye (3535 Nicholasville Rd [Fayette Mall]) Lexington Burger Week

Big Blue Burger: 4 ounce beef patty topped with white cheddar, habanero blueberry bacon relish, lettuce and blueberry aioli.



Available at: BRU Burger (3010 Lakecrest Circle) Lexington Burger Week

Cheeseburger Deluxe Pizza: Tastes just like a Deluxe Cheeseburger on a pizza crust - with special burger sauce, ground beef, bacon, roasted onions, pickles, provolone and cheddar cheeses.



Available at: LaRosa's Pizzeria (2890 Richmond Road and 115 Southland Drive) Lexington Burger Week

Fundido Burger: Beef patty topped with chorizo, grilled onions, jalapenos and spicy queso served on a toasted bun.



Available at: Mi Pequena Hacienda (110 Cynthia Drive [Brannon Crossing] and 3501 Lansdowne Drive) Lexington Burger Week

Greek Hangover Burger: Athenian handmade beef and lamb burger layered with feta cheese, Greek yogurt spread, lettuce, and tomato topped with a saganaki croquette.



Available at: 313 S. Ashland Ave. Lexington Burger Week

Ham & Brie: A fresh, never frozen patty with smoked ham, creamy brie, blue cheese and orange marmalade mayo on a butter-toasted roll.



Available at: Harry's - Palomar (3735 Palomar Centre Drive) Lexington Burger Week

Havana Nights: ⅓ pound Kentucky Darling beef burger topped with cilantro pesto, smoked tomato salsa, pickled red onion, cotija cheese, blistered Serrano and chili-lime dusted tortilla chip.



Available at: Ranada's Kitchen (496 East High Street) Lexington Burger Week

Hot Brown Burger: The burger version of our state's most famous sandwich features a quarter pound of Kentucky beef topped with grilled tomatoes, local turkey, chopped bacon and creamy, white cheddar Mornay sauce.



Available at: Stella's Kentucky Deli (143 Jefferson Street) Lexington Burger Week

Jo' Daddy Burger: Single beef patty topped with Swiss cheese, bacon, sauteed onions, Buckhorn Sauce and mayo on a toasted bun.



Available at: Josanne's Homestyle Kitchen (3449 Buckhorn Drive, Suite 100) Lexington Burger Week

The Killer Bee Burger: 100% black angus beef patty topped with house pepper jack beer cheese, bacon crumble, and bourbon glaze on a brioche bun.



Available at: Big City Pizza (Hamburg only: 2312 Sir Barton Way #110) Lexington Burger Week

Pig Mac 'n' Cheese Burger: 1/4 pound angus beef patty topped with Bear's brew-braised pulled pork, white cheddar mac & cheese, and kettle chips finished with a spicy sriracha drizzle served on grilled Brioche bun.



Available at: Bear & The Butcher (815 Euclid Avenue) Lexington Burger Week

Poppin' Pimento Burger: Beef burger patty with house made spicy pimento cheese, lettuce, pickles and bacon, topped with a jalapeno popper.



Available at: Goodwood Lexington (200 Lexington Green Cir. Suite 110) Lexington Burger Week

Santa Fe Burger: A fresh, never frozen burger seared with smoky Sriracha-mesquite seasoning, topped with jalapeno-country slaw, creamy guacamole-ranch on a butter-toasted bun.



Available at: Drake's - Brannon Crossing (390 East Brannon Road) Lexington Burger Week

Smoking Tomato Burger: Beef burger patty topped with house made tomato bacon jam, lettuce, pickles, smoked gouda and chipotle lime mayo.



Available at: Goodwood Frankfort (109 W Main St, Frankfort, KY 40601) Lexington Burger Week

Southern Comfort Burger: A fresh, never frozen burger seasoned and seared with Old Bay, topped with creamy pimento cheese, fresh toppings and mayonnaise on a butter-toasted bun.



Available at: Harry's - Hamburg (1920 Pleasant Ridge Drive) Lexington Burger Week

Summer BBQ Brisket Burger: Natural Angus patty topped with white cheddar cheese, shredded brisket lightly seasoned with Cattleman’s BBQ sauce, crispy slaw, and pickle chips served on a BurgerFi branded bun.



Available at: Burger Fi (Fayette Mall [141 Rojay Drive], Hamburg [1816 Alysheba Way], and UK Campus [391 Rose Street]) Lexington Burger Week

The Baja Burger: Lean white-meat turkey patty with avocado, organic mixed greens, housemade pico de gallo, mayo and horseradish Havarti on a brioche bun.



Available at: First Watch (Broadway [1080 S. Broadway, Suite 301], Hamburg [2251 War Admiral Way, Suite 130], Nicholasville Rd. [119 West Reynolds Rd.], and Richmond Rd. [2894 Richmond Rd.]) Lexington Burger Week

The Grazer Burger: Black bean veggie burger with charred scallion aioli.



Available at: Goodwood Lexington (200 Lexington Green Cir. Suite 110) and Frankfort (109 W Main St, Frankfort, KY) Lexington Burger Week

The Maple Piglet & Sweetburger in Paradise: Maple Piglet: Macaron filled with maple buttercream, garnished with shredded coconut and crunchy white chocolate, topped with candied bacon. Sweetburger in Paradise: Macaron filled with passion fruit ganache drizzled with raspberry jam, garnished with shredded coconut and crunchy white chocolate (comes with one of each in two pack).



Available at: La Petite Delicat (722 National Avenue) Lexington Burger Week

The Smokehouse Burger: 5 ounce beef burger topped with smoked gouda, bourbon and coke onions, chipotle bbq sauce.



Available at: The Sage Rabbit (438 S. Ashland Ave.) Lexington Burger Week

Veggie Hot Brown Burger: The vegetarian version of our state's most famous sandwich features a lentil burger topped with grilled tomatoes and creamy, white cheddar Mornay sauce.



Available at: Stella's Kentucky Deli (143 Jefferson Street) Lexington Burger Week

