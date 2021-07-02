List: Where and when you can celebrate the Fourth of July across central Kentucky

(LEX 18) — If you're still making 4th of July plans, we've compiled a list of events happening across central Kentucky to help you out.

In Alphabetical Order:

Berea:

4th of July Celebration: Sunday, July 4th at 6:30 p.m. at Berea City Park Playground (located by Berea Community School off of Ellipse Street).

The celebration will include activities for kids, food trucks, and a free concert. Fireworks will begin at 10:00 p.m.

Georgetown:

Parade: Saturday, July 3rd at 11:00 a.m. in downtown Georgetown, rain or shine.

Fireworks: Sunday, July 4th at Brooking Park. Fireworks will begin at dusk. Music for the fireworks will be broadcast on 87.9FM.

Harrodsburg:

Red, White and Boom in the Burg: Sunday, July 4th at Anderson Dean Community Park (1501 Louisville Rd.). Festivities start at 7:00 p.m., and fireworks will begin at dusk.

Lawrenceburg:

Fireworks: Saturday, July 3rd at Anderson County Community Park (1026 County Park Rd.). Fireworks are set to begin just at dusk. The rain date will be Sunday, July 4th.

Lexington:

***NO PARADE IN DOWNTOWN LEXINGTON THIS YEAR***

Tomorrow, July 3, we’ll have our 45th Bluegrass 10,000 Race downtown, starting at 8 am, and amazing fireworks launched at @RJCormanRR downtown at 10 pm (park free in @CentralBankCntr parking lot off High St). Come celebrate the birth of our country! (2/2)https://t.co/pgqnV2IAbW — Mayor Linda Gorton (@MayorGorton) July 2, 2021

Patriotic Concert: Friday, July 2nd at the Moondance Amphitheater (1152 Monarch St.). The MetroGnomes will play a free outdoor concert at 7:00 p.m.

Bluegrass 10,000 and Fun Run: Saturday, July 3rd from 8:00-10:00 a.m.

Fireworks: Saturday, July 3rd at 10:00 p.m.

People are encouraged to come downtown and park for free in the Central Bank Center parking lot off of High Street.

More Fireworks: Sunday, July 4th at 10:00 p.m. during Proud Mary BBQ's "Rock Between the Bridges." The event starts at 2:00 p.m. and there will be live music throughout the day.

Midway:

Sparks in the Park: Saturday, July 3rd from 6:00 p.m. to dusk at Walter Bradley Park (399 Dudley St.). There will be live music, games, and activities for the kids, including a bounce house.

The City of Midway will be providing a free BBQ dinner as well as free ice cream served by Railroad Drug (while supplies last).

Mount Sterling:

First Friday Market: Friday, July 2nd in downtown Mt. Sterling from 6:00-9:00 p.m.

Fireworks: Friday, July 2nd near Silver Creek Restaurant & Bar (350 Silver Lake Dr.). Show starts at dark.

The Barnyard Entertainment Venue is also having its opening day. Several artists, including Sawyer Brown, will take the stage. Get tickets here.

Nicholasville:

Fireworks: Sunday, July 4th at RJ Corman Railroad Group Headquarters on US 27

Limited parking will be available on the R. J. Corman property near the launch site. Gates will be open from 8:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. (or until reaching capacity) at the intersection of Wilmore Road (KY-29) and April Highway across the road from the Lone Oak subdivision entrance. Tickets will not be required at the entrance, and parking is free of charge.

Paris:

Fireworks: Saturday, July 3rd at the Bourbon County Park-Legion Drive at the Fairgrounds.

Richmond:

4th of July Extravaganza at Lake Reba: Sunday, July 4th at 5:00 p.m.

The event will take place on July 4th, 2021 at the Ann L. Durham Lake Reba Recreational Complex. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m., and live concerts featuring three bands will begin at 5:00 p.m.

Fireworks will take place at around 10:00 p.m. following the concerts.

Versailles:

Fireworks: Sunday, July 4th at the County Park (275 Beasley Rd.). The fun starts at 6:30 p.m. and will include food vendors, a dance contest, and a DJ. The fireworks show begins at 10:00 p.m.

Wilmore:

Parade: Saturday, July 3rd at 10:00 a.m.

The parade will leave from Wilmore Elementary School and head up E. Main St. and turn right on Lexington Ave. The best viewing areas will be downtown and in front of Asbury University and Asbury Seminary on Lexington Ave.

Festival: Saturday, July 3rd at 11:00 a.m. immediately following the parade.

The festival will take place at the Wilmore Municipal Center located at 210 S. Lexington Ave. Parking is limited but there are other parking lots nearby, such as at the former Wesbanco, Mt. Freedom Baptist Church & Asbury Library parking lots.

Winchester:

Fireworks: Friday, July 2nd at Lykins Park (1601 Mt Sterling Rd.). Gates will open at 6:00 p.m. and fireworks will begin at 10:00 p.m.

This list will be updated as we learn more information.