ReboundSummer Rebound in Kentucky

See the growing list of artists coming to Kentucky this summer [PHOTOS]

With eased restrictions, concert venues are opening their doors. Here's a list of artists that are heading to the Bluegrass state this summer!

Tommy Shaw
Styx & Collective Soul will be at Louisville Waterfront Park on June 22, 2021.Photo by: Paul R. Giunta/Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP
Jamey Johnson
Jamey Johnson is coming to Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, KY on June 27.Photo by: AP
Wiz Khalifa
Wiz Khalifa is coming to Whitaker Bank Ballpark with Bone Thugs n’ Harmony and Chevy Woods on July 8th.Photo by: Owen Sweeney/Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP
Tiffany
Tiffany is coming to Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, KY on July 9.Photo by: AP
Chris Masterson
Steve Earle And The Dukes is coming to Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg, KY on July 15 and The Burl in Lexington on July 16.Photo by: AP
Clint Black
Clint Black is coming to The Corbin Arena in Corbin, KY on July 16.Photo by: AP
Mike Love, Bruce Johnston
The Beach Boys are coming to Beaver Dam Amphitheater in Beaver Dam on July 17.Photo by: AP
Keith Sweat
Keith Sweat is coming to the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville for the Louisville R&B Music Festival alongside Stokley and Raheem Devaughn on July 17.Photo by: AP
Dusty, Hill, Frank Beard, Billy Gibbons
ZZ Top is coming to Louisville Waterfront Park on July 18 and The Corbin Arena in Corbin, KY on July 25.Photo by: AP
Justin Biltonen, Brad Arnold
3 Doors Down is coming to The Corbin Arena in Corbin, KY on July 18.Photo by: AP
John Osborne, T.J. Osborne
Brothers Osborne is coming to Iroquois Amphitheater in Louisville on July 23.Photo by: AP
Axl Rose, Angus Young
Thunderstruck - A Tribute To AC/DC is coming to Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, KY on July 31.Photo by: AP
Nelly
Nelly is coming to Louisville Waterfront Park in Louisville on August 6.Photo by: AP
James Taylor, Victoria McGrath
James Taylor & Jackson Browne are coming to the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville on August 13.Photo by: AP
Kesha
Kesha is coming to Promo West Pavilion at OVATION in Newport, KY on August 29.Photo by: AP
Keith Nelson, Josh Todd
Buckcherry is coming to Machester Music Hall in Louisville on September 1.Photo by: AP
Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott, Halsey
Lady A is coming to PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION in Newport, KY on September 2, 2021.Photo by: AP
Michael Buble
Michael Bublé is coming to the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville on September 11.Photo by: AP
Gary Allan
Gary Allan is coming to BB&T Arena in Highland Heights, KY on September 18.Photo by: AP
Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Dan + Shay
Dan + Shay are coming to the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville on September 23.Photo by: AP

