See the growing list of artists coming to Kentucky this summer [PHOTOS]

Styx & Collective Soul will be at Louisville Waterfront Park on June 22, 2021. Paul R. Giunta/Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP

Jamey Johnson is coming to Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, KY on June 27. AP

Wiz Khalifa is coming to Whitaker Bank Ballpark with Bone Thugs n’ Harmony and Chevy Woods on July 8th. Owen Sweeney/Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP

Tiffany is coming to Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, KY on July 9. AP

Steve Earle And The Dukes is coming to Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg, KY on July 15 and The Burl in Lexington on July 16. AP

Clint Black is coming to The Corbin Arena in Corbin, KY on July 16. AP

The Beach Boys are coming to Beaver Dam Amphitheater in Beaver Dam on July 17. AP

Keith Sweat is coming to the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville for the Louisville R&B Music Festival alongside Stokley and Raheem Devaughn on July 17. AP

ZZ Top is coming to Louisville Waterfront Park on July 18 and The Corbin Arena in Corbin, KY on July 25. AP

3 Doors Down is coming to The Corbin Arena in Corbin, KY on July 18. AP

Brothers Osborne is coming to Iroquois Amphitheater in Louisville on July 23. AP

Thunderstruck - A Tribute To AC/DC is coming to Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, KY on July 31. AP

Nelly is coming to Louisville Waterfront Park in Louisville on August 6. AP

James Taylor & Jackson Browne are coming to the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville on August 13. AP

Kesha is coming to Promo West Pavilion at OVATION in Newport, KY on August 29. AP

Buckcherry is coming to Machester Music Hall in Louisville on September 1. AP

Lady A is coming to PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION in Newport, KY on September 2, 2021. AP

Michael Bublé is coming to the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville on September 11. AP

Gary Allan is coming to BB&T Arena in Highland Heights, KY on September 18. AP

Dan + Shay are coming to the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville on September 23. AP

