Summer Rebound: Jackson County bed and breakfast hosting fair to support community artists

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — As restrictions expire across the commonwealth, restaurant and event venue owners are preparing to open up to full capacity.

Kentucky summer festival season is also gearing up for fun in the sun with no hesitation, including a weekend festival at a bed and breakfast in Jackson County.

When Gregory and Readith Lakes retired, they decided to find a way to bring the world to their countryside.

Nestled between the cities of Berea and McKee, they've turned their Jackson County family home into an oasis in the middle of nowhere.

"Folks are looking to come to an area where they can have wide-open spaces, especially now," said Gregory Lakes.

Built on a 60-acre angus cattle farm, the Clover Bottom Bed and Breakfast stayed open during the pandemic for guests.

This weekend, they're inviting the community to their farm for an art fair.

"We've got potters, woodworkers, jewelry makers, painters, sculptors, a pretty good range," said Gregory Lakes.

Throughout the house, the Lakes family has their own paintings and crafts on display.

It's an art they have honed here in Jackson County and as more people come to visit, they hope to see the money flow from their farm to McKee, Sand Gap, and beyond.

"Meeting all kinds of people from everywhere. Making new friends and being proud of where we're from and showing them what we have here is pretty awesome," said Lakes.

The festival will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 12.

The address is 203 Hurst School Road, McKee, KY 40447.

Click here for more information.