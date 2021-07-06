This Kentucky tour takes you under the Red River Gorge in a clear kayak

RED RIVER GORGE, Ky. (LEX 18) — If you're looking for something to do this summer, how about paddling through an abandoned limestone mine in a clear kayak? That's exactly what you can do at the Red River Gorge.

SUP Kentucky is an adventure company that leads tours across Kentucky on standup paddleboards. That includes the "Red River Gorge Underground Cavern Glow" tour where you can explore an underground waterfall.

The tour gives paddlers the opportunity to make their way through the old mine by the glow of LED lights. People can either try the stand-up paddleboarding option or tour the mine in a clear kayak. And yes, you'll be able to see fish swimming beneath you.

"Keep an eye out for rainbow trout who often follow the tour," their website reads. "If you're lucky, you'll see a Kentucky brown bat taking a rest on the limestone walls."

The "Cavern Glow" tour lasts for about an hour and is limited to eight people per group. It costs $75 for anyone over the age of 13 and $25 for a child (ages 3-12). Single and double clear kayaks are available if you don't want to do the tour by yourself.

Click here to schedule a tour.