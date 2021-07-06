Watch
ReboundSummer Rebound in Kentucky

Actions

This Kentucky tour takes you under the Red River Gorge in a clear kayak

items.[0].image.alt
Jeff Cornett (SUP Kentucky/Facebook)
204475517_1715335135317067_7418260283825369834_n.jpg
Posted at 12:28 PM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-06 12:29:07-04

RED RIVER GORGE, Ky. (LEX 18) — If you're looking for something to do this summer, how about paddling through an abandoned limestone mine in a clear kayak? That's exactly what you can do at the Red River Gorge.

SUP Kentucky is an adventure company that leads tours across Kentucky on standup paddleboards. That includes the "Red River Gorge Underground Cavern Glow" tour where you can explore an underground waterfall.

The tour gives paddlers the opportunity to make their way through the old mine by the glow of LED lights. People can either try the stand-up paddleboarding option or tour the mine in a clear kayak. And yes, you'll be able to see fish swimming beneath you.

"Keep an eye out for rainbow trout who often follow the tour," their website reads. "If you're lucky, you'll see a Kentucky brown bat taking a rest on the limestone walls."

The "Cavern Glow" tour lasts for about an hour and is limited to eight people per group. It costs $75 for anyone over the age of 13 and $25 for a child (ages 3-12). Single and double clear kayaks are available if you don't want to do the tour by yourself.

Click here to schedule a tour.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Kentucky Summer Events
Big Band & Jazz
Bluegrass Fair
Bluegrass Farmers Market
DowntownLex Together
Friday Flicks
Kentucky Renaissance Fair
Kentucky State Fair
Lexington Farmers Market
Lexington Legends
Lexington Music Festival
Railbird Festival
Thursday Night Live
Woodland Art Fair
2021 State of Downtown