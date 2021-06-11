Watch
The Bluegrass Fair is back!

Alex Barber/LEX 18 Photojournalist
Posted at 5:57 AM, Jun 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-11 05:57:00-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — After a year of closures, canceled, and virtual events, the Bluegrass Fair is back.

As part of the Summer Rebound Series, LEX 18 is highlighting events that were either canceled or vastly different in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bluegrass Fair is scheduled for June 10-20 at Masterson Station Park in Lexington.

Gates open at 5 p.m. on weekdays and at 3 p.m. on weekends.

Tickets:
Admission only: $7 (cash only), 6 & under are free
Ride wristband: separate from fair admission
$25 Sunday-Thursday
$30 Friday & Saturday

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

