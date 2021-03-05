The Rebound Kentucky: Indoor capacity increased to 60% for businesses

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — After two and a half months of capacity restrictions for indoor businesses sitting firmly at 50%, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday those limits would be increased to 60% starting today. That is welcomed news for hundreds of business owners.

The past year has been a roller coaster for many businesses across the country. The co-founder of Reach Fitness, Katie Herndon, says she's just happy their doors are still open.

"We got to re-open back in June at 50% capacity. And then in November, we had to completely stop group classes. So we moved to kind of more personal training, which is another part of our business," Herndon said.

As of today, businesses can have a 60% capacity inside. Gov. Andy Beshear said earlier this week the decision was made because Kentucky is on its seventh straight week of declining COVID-19 cases.

But for a boutique gym like reach, that only means two more people a class.

"Sixty-percent capacity ends up being like 8.4 people in class. Downstairs, classes could be up to like 20, sometimes we used to put like 24 people down there. So we're just kind of running at like 12 people downstairs," Herndon said.

But the owner of Cole's on Main says the increase doesn't do much for his restaurant. But he says this just means there's light at the end of the tunnel

"We're restricted by our square footage and the six-foot rule. Makes it a little tight, one way or another, but it definitely builds consumer confidence in wanting to come out and being able to come out," Cole Armines, owner and executive chef, said.