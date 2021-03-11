The Rebound Kentucky: LexLive opens after delay due to COVID-19

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The pandemic has taken a toll on many businesses and people over the past year. As part of The Rebound Kentucky, LEX 18 has been highlighting the ways people have been doing business over the past year, including some that are just starting up.

Thursday was an exciting day for downtown Lexington as a new entertainment and event venue opened its doors. LexLive was originally scheduled to open in October, but the opening date was delayed because of COVID-19.

Sitting on the corner of South Broadway and West High Street is the city's newest entertainment facility.

"We have recliner seats, laser projection, heaters in every seat, every seat is Kentucky blue, headrest controls, curve screens. You're going to find this is the best entertainment available," Director of Operations Bruce Wren said.

LexLive spans nearly 90,000 square feet and features movie theaters, a bowling alley, a sports bar and an arcade, as what Mayor Linda Gorton calls the beginning of better times.

"Trail systems, Town Branch, Commons Trail, we're reinventing Central Bank Center. And this is all going to wrap together to bring us an unbelievable future for our people," Gorton said.

To maintain social distancing, LexLive will be operating at a 60% capacity, which is about 1,400 people, and requiring masks.