Unemployment rates fall in 81 of Kentucky's 120 counties

Posted at 11:48 AM, Apr 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-23 11:48:38-04

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Center for Statistics says unemployment rates fell in 81 of the state's 120 counties between March 2020 and March 2021.

The center says jobless rates rose in 31 counties and stayed the same in eight counties. The state's lowest jobless rates were in Oldham, Todd, and Woodford counties at 3.8% each.

The center says Magoffin County had the state's highest unemployment rate at 13.6%. It was followed by Harlan County at 9.4%. Kentucky's seasonally adjusted, preliminary unemployment rate last month was 5%.

