KVC Kentucky Offers Help to Cope with Anxiety, Stress or Mental Illness

Going through ups and downs is a natural part of life. If negative feelings feels so strong that they feel unmanageable or last for long periods of time, reaching out to a mental health expert for help is never a bad idea. It's just like going to the doctor when you are sick.

At KVC Kentucky, you or your child will be matched with a caring therapist to develop strategies to overcome difficult feelings, behavior challenges or life circumstances you are experiencing. We believe you are the expert on yourself and your family. Your strengths, beliefs and culture are important to your treatment.

For more information, visit https://kentucky.kvc.org/ and call them at (859) 254-1035. KVC Kentucky is located at 2250 Thunderstick Drive, Suite 1104 in Lexington.

SPONSORED BY: KVC Kentucky