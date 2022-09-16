Watch Now
Lexington police searching for inmate who failed to return after court ordered pass

Posted at 8:36 AM, Sep 16, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police Department is searching for an inmate who failed to return to the Lexington Division of Community Corrections after a court ordered pass Thursday evening.

Samantha Lynn Collins was released at 8:47 a.m. Thursday on the court ordered pass and was scheduled to return at 7:00 p.m. but failed to do so.

She was being held on charges of burglary and two counts of theft by unlawful taking.

Collins is a 19-year-old white female, 5’0”, 94 lbs., brown hair (dyed blonde), and blue eyes with a date of birth of 03/06/2003.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Collins should contact the Lexington Police Department.

