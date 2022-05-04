Lexington mother's alleged murder of children puts renewed focus on mental health

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The investigation into a mother accused of murdering her two children in Lexington puts a renewed focus on mental health during this mental health month.

A family friend told LEX18 that the mother was facing possible eviction and was struggling with unaddressed mental health challenges because she wasn't getting the help she needed.

“It’s horrifying, heartbreaking to hear news like that,” said Aimee Kidd, a therapist at Peace of Mind Counseling in Richmond.

Stories like the murder highlight the need for mental health treatment, she said. That mother is far from alone in facing similar challenges.

For years, Kidd said, there has been a negative stigma about mental health challenges that prevent people from getting help. People fear that getting help would be seen as a sign of weakness.

“Nothing could be further from the truth,” Kidd says as she explains the importance of normalizing treatment for mental health and having it be treated more like how people treat their physical health.

She said society’s views on mental health are moving in the right direction, “but I don’t think we are there yet.”

Help does not have to mean speaking to a professional. Kidd says speaking to anyone who will listen about another's struggles can make a big difference.

“Giving someone your undivided attention, that communicates so much more than words can say, just looking someone in the eye and listening."

