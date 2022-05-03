POLICE: Investigation underway after three people were found injured on Rogers Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department is investigating an incident on Rogers Road that left three people injured.

Around 7:20 p.m., officers responded to 400 Rogers Road to a call of an injured person. Once arrived, officers found three people with injuries.

All three have been transported to a local hospital.

Police say, at this time all parties have been identified, and there are no outstanding suspects.

A family who lives in the apartment complex tells me she saw first responders pull two children who appears to be badly hurt out of the building. Still working to get info from police. pic.twitter.com/cXkVQYhoVO — Sean Moody (@SeanMoodyNews) May 3, 2022

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.

LEX 18 will continue to update this story as more information comes in.

