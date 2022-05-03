Watch
News

Actions

POLICE: Investigation underway after three people were found injured on Rogers Road

FRy6ldYXEAImu3G.jpg
Posted at 9:47 PM, May 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-02 23:12:44-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department is investigating an incident on Rogers Road that left three people injured.

Around 7:20 p.m., officers responded to 400 Rogers Road to a call of an injured person. Once arrived, officers found three people with injuries.

All three have been transported to a local hospital.

Police say, at this time all parties have been identified, and there are no outstanding suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.

LEX 18 will continue to update this story as more information comes in.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Prime time is all the time!

Download the App!