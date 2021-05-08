A step towards normalcy: Regal Hamburg Pavilion movie theater reopens its doors

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Many people haven't seen a movie in a theater for over a year as a result of the pandemic.

But another step toward normal was taken Friday as the Regal Hamburg Pavilion movie theater opened its doors once again.

The theater requires masks to be worn in the lobby and while seated in an auditorium, unless eating or drinking, according to its website.

Following the guidelines was no problem for Jennifer and Derrick Gullett who said they were happy to have a night out together.

"It feels like it's something new," Jennifer said.

"I don't have a problem with wearing the mask," Derrick said. "If it keeps people safe and keeps us safe, I'm fine with wearing it."

Customers like Han Fan noted the aspects of the movie theater experience they'd missed over the last year.

"The size of the screen obviously and just the popcorn," Fan said, "and, you know, have a drink in a relaxing environment."

LEX 18

The re-opening of the theater is yet another sign of progress as COVID-19 cases plateau and all Kentuckians age 16 and up are now eligible for the vaccine.

On Thursday, Governor Beshear announced he would increase capacity limits for indoor and outdoor gatherings of 1,000 people or fewer to 75 percent, beginning May 28.

The news was welcome to Fan.

"Let's be out again, socialize again and have fun again," he said.