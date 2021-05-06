Gov. Beshear announces loosening of restriction starting May 28

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — During his Thursday press conference, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that starting Friday, May 28, all events held indoor and outdoors that are under 1,000 people can be held at 75% capacity. This also includes businesses that host under 1,000 people. May 28 marks the beginning of Memorial Day weekend. Memorial Day is May 31.

"It gives us the time to make sure we get through these last weeks of school, but also gives notice to those hosting folks and opening pools," Gov. Beshear said.

Events with more than 1,000 people can increase to 60% capacity.

Gov. Beshear also announced that starting Thursday, when a small group of 100% fully vaccinated individuals gather, the mask mandate no longer applies - for both private events and businesses.

COVID-19 Update

There were 655 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky on Thursday. After the removal of duplicates, the 655 new cases brings Kentucky's COVID-19 case total to 447,582.

Thursday's positivity rate was 3.51%, a slight decrease from Wednesday's report of 3.57%.

Six coronavirus-related deaths were also announced, bringing Kentucky's coronavirus-related death total to 6,548.

As of Thursday, 1,855,111 Kentuckians have received at least one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.