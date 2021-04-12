Businesses optimistic as end to restrictions is within sight

MIDWAY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The governor’s announcement to increase capacity for businesses once a vaccination goal is achieved is welcome news for business owners.

The impact will not only be felt in Lexington, and some of the bigger attractions around Kentucky, but it'll also be felt in restaurants and shops in surrounding cities.

"Oh yeah it was a little tough," said Jorge Garcia on the year 2020.

Don Jockey is a Mexican restaurant in Midway that opened in December 2019. While business is better now than in previous months, dining capacity is capped at 60%.

"Right now, it's around like 40 people. No more than that," said Garcia.

But as more Kentuckians receive the COVID-19, we've learned that capacity will expand.

"This news today from the governor is very welcome and I'm glad we're getting there with the vaccinations and I'm glad we could do this safely," said Midway Mayor Grayson Vandegrift.

Vandegrift has helped the city navigate a big downturn in visitors during the pandemic. He says you can already see a rebound thanks to the return of events to Lexington, such as Keeneland.

"You still can't beat word-of-mouth, and that's what helps. When you can come here, and see and feel and eat and shop. That's the kind of advertisement, you can't pay for something that good," said Vandegrift. "The sky's the limit for us. No doubt about it."