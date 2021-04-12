Gov. Beshear announces vaccination goal to lift COVID-19 restrictions on businesses

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Monday the "Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge" that when met would lift most COVID-19 restrictions for a large swath of Kentucky businesses.

When 2.5 million Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, Beshear said he will remove capacity restrictions and physical distancing requirements for nearly all venues, events and businesses that cater to 1,000 or fewer patrons.

Beshear said he would also lift the curfew for restaurants and bars when this goal is met.

Masking would remain in effect and mass gatherings would still be limited until COVID-19 variants are under control and more Kentucky children are able to be vaccinated.

Beshear said just over 900,000 more Kentuckians need to be vaccinated for the state to meet the Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge goal.

The announcement came amid the opening of a 28-lane drive-through vaccination site at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville where 200,000 Kentuckians could get a COVID-19 vaccination over the next seven weeks.

“This is a pivotal moment in our battle against COVID-19, and with this site, where we can vaccinate 4,000 Kentuckians every single day, we are winning the war and taking the fight to COVID,” Beshear said of the state's largest vaccination site. “Thanks to UofL Health for being a partner as we vaccinate more and more Kentuckians, save lives and end this pandemic.”

