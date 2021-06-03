Government buildings across Lexington will reopen to the public starting Friday, June 11

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington's rebound from the pandemic continues with a big announcement from Mayor Linda Gorton.

Mayor Gorton said government buildings across town will be reopening to the public starting June 11.

"We've been waiting for this day for a long time," said Gorton. "COVID-19 is moving into our rearview mirror with almost 60 percent of our adult population, age 18 and over, fully vaccinated. It's time to reopen to the public."

The biggest reopening will be happening for the more than 4,000 people who belong to Lexington's senior centers, which have been closed since last March.

"Our senior citizens have really missed their friends and activities at the Senior Center," said Gorton. "We've tried to bridge the gap with online classes, but nothing takes the place of an in-person visit."

For so many seniors, those centers are their only consistent social outlet. That was taken from them for 15 months.

"We have four decades of people 60s, 70s, 80s, and 90 year olds coming together sharing their experiences," said Kristy Stambaugh, Director of Aging and Disability Services. "Enjoying something new, learning something new, sharing with us the things that they've done, is... everything."

Mayor Gorton said vaccines won't be required for government building employees because Lexington has done a good enough job vaccinating enough of the population.

A handful of government facilities are not opening on June 11 or have limited hours: