Rebound: Spa worker goes from unemployed to upscale salon with her own space

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Millions of people lost their jobs during the pandemic, relying on unemployment to get by. One Lexington woman lost her job, a traditional school experience, and her brother.

For 20-year-old Annabelle Savage, her path was clear. She had plans to become an esthetician. She would go to school, obtain her license then go to nursing school to study to become a cosmetic injector.

"I started my esthetician school, the following semester after I graduated high school and I really loved it and could tell that was definitely what I wanted to be doing," said Savage.

Not too long into 2020, COVID-19 hit and changed everything.

"Two days before I graduated, we all got sent home, as well as all spas getting shut down. So, I got sent home from work. I definitely didn't think it was going to be as long as it was," said Savage.

She couldn't get her license, she lost her job and then her brother died of cancer.

"When you get that call that there is no hope left, it really is hard to come back from that," said Savage.

But she did come back through the sudden loss, struggle to pay bills, and roadblock in her way.

"I needed to, you know, just use all of that emotion that built up to just push me forward," said Savage.

Her drive led her to an ad by a former classmate, Meg Houck, who was looking for someone to join her newly opened salon.

Savage applied, was hired, and now has her own space at Classic Beauty Salon designed to have an earthy-cozy feel.

"I had to just keep going," explained Savage.

She hopes her story will inspire others to do the same and be patient for their rebound.