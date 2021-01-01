Christiana Ford joins the LEX18 team from the Great Lake state of Michigan where she was a multimedia journalist. She's covered breaking news, statehouse politics, presidential campaign rallies, Black Lives Matter protests, the Larry Nassar and John Geddert USA Gymnastics sexual abuse investigations, and followed legal proceedings for the plot to kill and kidnap the Governor.

Originally from SouthEast Michigan, Christiana is excited to make the Bluegrass her new home. Christiana is a graduate of the illustrious Kent State University in Ohio, an Emma Bowen alumna, and NABJ member. While studying at her alma mater, Christiana worked in national newsrooms in New York and Washington D.C.

Christiana’s love of news developed at a very early age watching the local Detroit news every night with her grandmother. In her free time, she’s a huge DIYer, likes to paint, and bake cupcakes.

If you’d like to give Christiana a follow on social media, you can find her at facebook.com/WILXchristianaford and on Twitter @christianaford_