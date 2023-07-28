After a very eventful overnight stretch of terrible flooding weather, we have calmed down some though the heat is still as strong as ever. Temperatures have reached the mid 90s today. With dew point temperatures in the mid to upper 70s (oppressive) heat index values are well into the triple digits! Some reached the 110 degree level west of Lexington! We do have one more really hot day ahead for Saturday with high temperatures in the mid 90s again, but Sunday and beyond will begin the slight cool-down thanks to a cold front moving through early on Sunday. Though we do not have an official Heat Advisory in effect for Saturday, high temperatures will continue into the mid 90s with heat index values up to 105° again.

More rain and storm chances are here for the weekend, including a small chance for severe storms on Saturday afternoon/evening. This will help tremendously in the dropping of humidity levels and heat through late weekend and early next week. Do stay weather aware tomorrow as the risk for severe is Marginal but we still have a good chance for torrential rain and some strong winds. Next week, our high temperatures do come down some, but we are right back to the low 90s by late week.