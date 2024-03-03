1 dead, 2 injured after ambulance crash on Mountain Parkway

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is dead, another is in critical condition and another received non-life threating injuries in a crash that happened on Mountain Parkway on Sunday.

According to Clark County Sheriff Berl Perdue, an ambulance was transporting a patient from Pikeville to the University of Kentucky Medical Center when it struck a guardrail and flipped over.

The crash resulted in the death of the patient being transported and left the EMT on board in critical condition.

The driver of the ambulance reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. at mile marker 11, and the sheriff says he expects Mountain Parkway to remain closed for a while.

The Winchester Police Department also wrote on social media that the area will remain closed until further notice.