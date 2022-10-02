10 Halloween Window Decorations That Are Fun And Affordable

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

‘Tis the season to get spooky! If you’re on the hunt for Halloween decorations, there are so many options to consider. There are creepy candles, giant animatronics and even “boo”-tiful blankets to add some Halloween fun to your home. And, while bigger is sometimes better with home decor, it can be easy to overlook some simple, yet effective touches that can complete your holiday look. Halloween window decorations are an easy and affordable way to dress up your home for the holiday.

There are hundreds of Halloween window decorations available on Amazon. It doesn’t matter if you like classic clings in spooky shapes, 3D art to bring your windows to life, or light displays for an eerie ambiance. You will find a wide variety of options to create a winning Halloween window.

Here are some of the top-rated and best-selling Halloween window decorations for you to consider adding to your collection.

The Sanderson sisters are everywhere thanks to “Hocus Pocus 2,” which debuts Sept. 30 on Disney+. Now, you can have the witchy trio on display at your home for the entire Halloween season thanks to this “Hocus Pocus” window cling set.

These adhesive Halloween window decorations are silhouettes of all three Sanderson sisters along with a fun collection of other Halloween images including spiders, black cats, bats, witch’s hats and brooms. You also get a few famous lines from the original movie, including “I smell children.”

Right now you can also clip a 5% coupon on the $11.99 Amazon price.

This inexpensive 146-piece collection of Halloween window cling decals is a family-friendly way to add holiday fun to your home.

Each package comes with 10 sheets of Halloween window clings that have everything from haunted houses and ghosts to jack-o’-lanterns and mummies. Decal sizes range from just over 1 inch tall to nearly a foot high.

All you need to do is peel decals off the sheet. Even younger family members can apply them to the windows.

With more than 2,300 ratings, this Halloween decal cling set has a 4.6-star out of 5-star rating. Customers say they love the “super cute” designs and the ability to create Halloween scenes with the variety of options available on each sheet.

Give your neighbors the feeling that someone’s watching them with this light string of spooky flashing eyes. Each set comes with five pairs of flashing eyes that cycle through 10 colored LED lights. The 6.25-feet strands are waterproof and run on three AA batteries (not included) that last about 30 hours.

This cordless Halloween light strand makes it easy to hang in a window without having to worry about dangling cords or outlet location.

More than 1,300 Amazon customers have reviewed this Halloween window decoration and given it a 4.4 out of 5-star rating. Reviewers said they liked the size of the eyes and the wire length in between each set that allowed for flexible positioning when decorating.

Show your neighborhood that you’re batty for the haunted season with this giant collection of Halloween 3D bats. Each order comes with 96 bats made of durable PVC plastic. You’ll get 16 large bats, 16 medium bats and two different sizes of smaller bats for the remaining 64.

All you have to do is peel off the sticker cover on the back of each bat and stick it on your window surface. These are suitable for both the inside and outside of your windows since they are waterproof.

With nearly 1,500 reviews and a 4.4 out of 5-star rating, customers ranked these bats high for their stickiness on flat surfaces, their fun look, and how easy it is to decorate for Halloween with them.

This isn’t an itsy-bitsy spider, but it’s majorly cool! This Halloween spider web light set comes with a nearly 20-inch plush spider that might even raise the eyebrows of spider lovers.

At 4.3 feet in diameter, this Halloween window decoration is adorned with 70 LED lights and also comes with spider silk and a family of little spiders. Apparently, the big guy doesn’t like to be alone.

The web lights are also waterproof and battery-operated, so you don’t need to think about intricate outdoor wiring to set this up. More than 100 reviewers give it a 4.6-star rating, so get this spider crew to spin a web at your house!

We know ghosts are supposed to be scary, but this one has us saying “Aww!”

This 3.5-foot inflatable flying ghost is so excited to go trick or treating with its basket, he’s heading right out the window! You can actually fill his candy bucket with treats and other goodies for Halloween visitors. All you need to do is attach him to the window with suction cups, plug him in and inflate with a built-in air blower.

More than 300 reviewers on Amazon give this inflatable Halloween decoration 4.8 out of 5 stars. They have praised this inflatable ghost for its durability in unpredictable weather, the light effects, and its easy setup process.

Amazon reviewer Melissa said, “Very bright and bigger than expected … Great deal. All the kids on the street are raving about it.”

This inflatable Halloween window decoration offers a great boo for your buck!

Kids will love these glow-in-the-dark window ghosts! There are six different and cute styles of specters included with each package.

What makes these Halloween window decorations special is that they glow in the dark. Put them on the window and the sunshine charges them during the day. Then at night, these ghosts get their glow on.

The ghost clings have 4.6 out of five stars with more than 36o ratings from Amazon customers.

For the older kids and adults who like some actual horror in their Halloween decor, check out this 8-piece Halloween window decoration set. You can make your home look like the set of the scariest movie you can imagine. The package comes with door and window covers featuring bloody handprints, a shadowy figure and words that look like they’re written in blood, such as “Help” and “Do Not Enter.”

More than 2,500 Amazon customers have reviewed this set of Halloween window decorations, giving it a 4.5 out of 5-star rating.

One Amazon reviewer, Renee, gave this cling and decal set five stars because they looked “too real.” The user posted that they had police cars, a fire truck and an EMT show up because a neighbor called 911. Is it a true story or an urban legend? We don’t know — but it makes a great story!

Give your windows a mysterious glow with this 7-inch Taper Flameless LED Candle Set. Despite being battery-operated, these wireless candles have a flickering effect that gives them a nice touch of realism.

The candles, which sell in a six-pack for $24.98, run on AA batteries that are included with your purchase. You can choose to stick them on your window or find a way to display them in a holder on the window sill.

This item has 4.6 stars from almost 200 reviewers, who say they look real from a distance and work well with a remote that turns them on and lets users set how long they should glow.

These cute witch and pumpkin lighted window Halloween decorations will help you boil up some trouble. The purple witch hat contains 40 LED lights, while the orange pumpkin has 30. These attractive silhouettes are waterproof and operate on three AA batteries, which aren’t included.

They come with a remote that features eight light modes, such as waves, fade, and steady on, and four brightness levels. The decorations are easy to hang and have a 4.2 rating from more than 100 users. Right now, they also have a 5% coupon attached.

If you’re looking for some fun Halloween window decorations either for your kids or for yourself, one of these cool items could be the perfect addition to your holiday setup!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.