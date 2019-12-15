No. 14 Kentucky women's basketball falls to No. 7 Louisville

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The No. 14 Kentucky women's basketball team came up just short in barn burner against No. 7 Louisville.

The Cardinals took down the Wildcats 67-66 at Rupp Arena on Sunday afternoon.

Rhyne Howard led the way for the Cats with 26 points. Sabrina Haines and Tatyana Wyatt each chipped in 12.

Dana Evans scored a team-high 18 points for Louisville.

The Cardinals came out aggressive and physical right from the tip-off, and they were effective in throwing the Wildcats off their game early on. Kentucky missed 8 of their first 9 shots.

But the Cats fell into a rhythm in the second quarter, outscoring Louisville 24 to 10 to grab the lead heading into halftime. A three-point bucket and one for Sabrina Haines in the second quarter had the crowd inside of Rupp Arena on their feet.

The Cardinals came out with a vengeance to start the second half, outscoring the Wildcats 27 to 15.

It was a tight race throughout the 4th, but Louisville was able to hang onto the lead. Rhyne Howard missed a 3-pointer as time expired.

Kentucky falls to 10-1 on the season, Louisville improves to 10-1.

The Wildcats are back in action against the California Golden Bears on Saturday Dec. 21.