Menu

Watch
SportsTrue Blue Sports

Actions

No. 14 Kentucky women's basketball falls to No. 7 Louisville

Posted: 3:14 PM, Dec 15, 2019
Updated: 2019-12-16 05:07:28-05
items.[0].image.alt
Three-Point Barrage Leads No. 19 Kentucky Past Auburn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The No. 14 Kentucky women's basketball team came up just short in barn burner against No. 7 Louisville.

The Cardinals took down the Wildcats 67-66 at Rupp Arena on Sunday afternoon.

Rhyne Howard led the way for the Cats with 26 points. Sabrina Haines and Tatyana Wyatt each chipped in 12.

Dana Evans scored a team-high 18 points for Louisville.

The Cardinals came out aggressive and physical right from the tip-off, and they were effective in throwing the Wildcats off their game early on. Kentucky missed 8 of their first 9 shots.

But the Cats fell into a rhythm in the second quarter, outscoring Louisville 24 to 10 to grab the lead heading into halftime. A three-point bucket and one for Sabrina Haines in the second quarter had the crowd inside of Rupp Arena on their feet.

The Cardinals came out with a vengeance to start the second half, outscoring the Wildcats 27 to 15.

It was a tight race throughout the 4th, but Louisville was able to hang onto the lead. Rhyne Howard missed a 3-pointer as time expired.

Kentucky falls to 10-1 on the season, Louisville improves to 10-1.

The Wildcats are back in action against the California Golden Bears on Saturday Dec. 21.

Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Last Chance! Hurry!

Last Chance! Get Yours NOW!