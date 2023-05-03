2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees announced

Congratulations are in order as the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced its newest class of inductees.

The inductees are:

Kate Bush

Sheryl Crow

Missy Elliott

George Michael

Willie Nelson

Rage Against the Machine

The Spinners

“This year’s incredible group of Inductees reflects the diverse artists and sounds that define rock & roll,” said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. “We are honored that this November’s Induction Ceremony in New York will coincide with two milestones in music culture; the 90th birthday of Willie Nelson and the 50th Anniversary of the birth of Hip Hop.”

The nominees considered but not in this year's class included Iron Maiden, Cyndi Lauper, Soundgarden, The White Stripes and Warren Zevon.

SEE MORE: Universal Music tells streaming services to block AI from access

To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years before the year of the nomination. Seven out of 17 nominees were on the ballot for the first time.

The induction ceremony will take place on Nov. 3 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Cleveland on news5cleveland.com.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com