7-Eleven announces new drink: hot dog seltzer

7-Eleven announced a new lineup of flavored sparkling waters, and one of these drinks is not like the others.

Along with Green Apple, Sweet Orange and Lemon Lime, a daring new flavor stood out on the list — Hot Dog.

In a press release, 7-Eleven said the Big Bite Hot Dog Sparkling Water is inspired by one of its most popular eats, the Big Bite Hot Dog.

The company claims the seltzer recreates the taste of biting into the hot dog in beverage form — ketchup and mustard included.

"Gone are the days of alternating bites of a hot dog with sips of a beverage, now those on the go can swap the bun for bubbles," 7-Eleven said in its announcement.

The company collaborated with art-inspired beverage brand Miracle Seltzer to develop the new 7-Select flavored drinks.

7-Eleven's executive vice president and chief marketing and sustainability officer Melissa Jarratt said the seltzer lineup is for "the most adventurous of palates," and that the company is excited for customers to "experience their favorite snack in a whole new form."

"While crafting flavors like Lemon Lime and Sweet Orange came more easily, our journey took an unexpected turn with the creation of Big Bite Hot Dog Sparkling Water — a daring flavor that pushes the boundaries of flavor innovation," Jarratt said.

There has been skepticism that 7-11 will actually release the Hot Dog flavor because the company said it will release more information on its availability on April 1, which is April Fools' Day.

In the meantime, you can now find the rest of the 7-Eleven x Miracle Seltzer lineup, including Green Apple, Sweet Orange and Lemon Lime, in select 7-Eleven stores.

